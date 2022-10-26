Halle Berry responds to criticism after being mistaken for ‘The Little Mermaid’ actress and being deemed ‘too old’ for the role – Monet

+



This past weekend, as soon as the news came out that the first teaser for the live-action ‘The Little Mermaid’ had been released, a mistake spread across Twitter: that Halle Berry is the one who would play Ariel in the film. Confused netizens criticized the ex-Bond Girl’s alleged lineup – and the ‘Moonfall: Lunar Menace’ star himself decided to speak out about this discussion.

The uproar arose on the social network because some people confused the name of the actress who actually got the role of Disney princess Halle Bailey with Halle Berry. With that, many were uncomfortable with the idea of ​​a 56-year-old actress playing a 16-year-old character (although some of these fans have already realized her mistake):

Amid so many comments like this, one caught Halle Berry’s attention on Twitter. “[Ela] is almost 60 years old and is playing the role of a 16-year-old girl. That’s what happens when you upset a group of fans,” said the author of the post – which has since been deleted, but reverberated on the American site. BuzzFeed.

Wasting no time, the ‘The Last Supper’ actress responded to the internet user with good humor, sharing an image that is worth a thousand words:

This isn’t the first time the star has joked with fans who mistake her for 22-year-old Halle Bailey. Last year, when an admirer said he was looking forward to seeing Berry in the new Disney movie, the Oscar winner responded: “…Wrong Halle, lol. But I can’t wait to see you either!”

The live-action ‘The Little Mermaid’ is set to hit theaters on May 25, 2023. See the teaser below: