Harry Potter’s Robbie Coltrane Cause of Death Revealed

According to various reports, the 72-year-old actor – who played the beloved character Hagrid in the film franchise – died of multiple organ failure. O daily mirrorciting Coltrane’s death certificate, reported that he also suffered from sepsis, “lower respiratory tract infection and heart block”, before his death.

Coltrane’s death was confirmed on October 14 by his publicist. Belinda Wright. “For me personally, I will remember him as a loyal customer,” she said in part. “As well as being a wonderful actor, he was intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I will miss him.”

Following the news of his death, the Harry Potter family, as well as fans around the world, paid tribute to the late icon. “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve ever met and he used to keep us constantly laughing as kids on set,” he said. Daniel Radcliffe. “I have especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up in Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the pouring rain for hours in Hagrid’s cabin and he was telling stories and jokes to keep us happy, I feel incredibly lucky for that. I got to meet him. him and work with him and I am so saddened by his passing. He was an amazing actor and a lovely man.”