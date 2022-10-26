“He plays fair and wants…”; Josh Wander ‘pivots’ at Vasco and leaves Corinthians free to close a deal worth R$ 400,000/month

Alvinegro’s board knows that it may have an important drop in football and is moving to articulate a “Plan B”

Corinthians knows that it may have a major downturn in football and is moving to articulate a “Plan B”. The board analyzes names, although the attitude is to try at all costs to keep what is available at the moment. Looking forward to the next season, the management chaired by Duílio Monteiro Alves believes that the base is formed.

Although the cast is full-bodied, according to the Club’s objective, coach Vítor Pereira does not confirm the permanence. In light of that, Lance! confirms that Juan Pablo Vojvoda is on the agenda at CT Joaquim Grava. With salary around BRL 400 thousand/month, the gringo was also the subject of Vasco da Gama, who today even thinks about keeping Jorginho; the information is from Play 10.

The report of Bolavip Brazil confirms that the renovation of Vojvoda in Fortaleza is stuck. The brother has the patience to resolve the future after the current season. He plays fair and wants to analyze the scenariowithout ruling out taking on a new challenge in Brazilian football from 2023 onwards.

In this race to fix the house with an eye on next year, the tricolor commander also appears being speculated at Atlético Mineiro, that bumps into an internal wing wanting to change Cuca in the technical command. Timão needs to pay attention to the market if it loses VP, given the possibilities in Brazil.

With Vasco leaving Juan P. Vojvoda on standby and Atlético-MG’s top leadership with no north to act in the face of possible pressure to stay out of Libertadores, the Corinthians side gains breath to start a conversation with the commander. In recent weeks, V. Pereira has been making it clear that permanence is considered “difficult”.