how does the Dance of Dragons start in the book?

Kidnapping and Murder; in George RR Martin’s books the Dance of Dragons begins even bloodier

[Atenção: spoilers de A Casa do Dragão abaixo]

The last episode of the first season of The Dragon’s House last Sunday (25th). In it we saw the beginning of the conflicts between the faction of Alicent and Rhaenyra Targaryen When Aegon Targaryen is crowned. During the episode both sides avoid a direct conflict, but everything changes with the death of Lucerys Velaryonone of the sons of Rhaenira.

in the books Fire&Blood, that inspires the series, Daemon Targaryen sends two assassins known as blood and cheeseto the Red Keep and avenge the death of Lucerys.

the assassins surrender Alicent Hightower,helaena and her children with Aegon, Jaehaerys, Jaehaera and Maelor. During the kidnapping, Blood and Cheese torture Helaena, who freaks out after the episode and ripped the head off Jaehaerys. From this moment on, the war became increasingly bloody with battles breaking out across the realm.

Scene from House of the Dragon (Photo: reproduction/HBO)

House of the Dragon

The new production inspired by the book ‘Fire&Blood’ byGeorge RR Martin tells the story of the reign of House Targaryens, the civil war for the succession to the Iron Throne, and the story of conquering lands in Westeros, better known as the Dance of the Dragonsexactly 172 years before the events between Jon Snow (Harrington Kit) and Daenarys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

the half brothers Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) fight for the ascension to the throne after the king’s death Viserys I (Paddy Considine). Rhaenira is the eldest daughter, while aegon is the son of a second marriage, which ends up generating a growing tension between two clans Targaryen about who has the true right to the throne.

the first season of House of the Dragon is now available in full on HBO Max.