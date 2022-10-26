How Palmeiras won the crisis and stood out in the women’s Libertadores

The Palmeiras women’s team enters the field today (26), at 19:00 (GMT), against América de Cali, at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium, in Quit (EQU), for the semifinal of the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

The team led by coach Ricardo Belli won all three games in the group stage, against Libertad Limpeño (3-0), Independiente Dragonas (7-0) and Universidad de Chile (2-1).

In the quarterfinals, they beat Santiago Morning 2-1 with a dramatic script: they started the game losing 1-0, drew in the 38th minute of the second half and turned in the sixth minute of added time.

The result made the Palestrinas campaign the best in Brazil in the current edition of the competition — other Brazilians in the competition, Corinthians and Ferroviária fell in the quarterfinals to Boca Junior and Deportivo Cali, respectively.

But last month, the team seemed a long way from such a result. Palmeiras were eliminated in the semi-final of the Brazilian Women’s Championship after a 4-0 defeat to Corinthians, at Allianz Parque, and the setback directly affected the club.

Elimination against Corinthians and players leaving

Argentine defender Agustina is one of the highlights of Palmeiras in the women’s Brasileirão Image: Fabio Menott

A setback against one of the main women’s teams in the country is normal, the problem was the episodes that preceded this decision. An hour before the match, the announced lineup showed that the starting defense, formed by Thais and Argentine defender Agustina, both national teams, would not be on the field.

According to people interviewed by the UOL at the time, Agustina was very upset with the decision of coach Ricardo Belli to give the captain’s belt to Camilinha, in the absence of Bia Zaneratto, days before in a game of Paulistão, and the argentina expressed her displeasure with insubordination.

On condition of anonymity, a colleague of the player said that this was not the first time that the Argentine did not accept a direct order from the team’s command. Belli asked for Agustina’s removal, and the player was out of the game against Corinthians. Thais, Agustina’s closest teammate, spoke out in favor of her Argentine colleague, asked not to play the classic and warned that she wanted to leave Palmeiras.

In a note via the press office, the two athletes denied that there was an act of indiscipline and said goodbye to Palmeiras.

turn key

A few days after the story unfolded, Palmeiras faced São José by Paulistão and won by 4 to 1. Ary Borges, the team’s striker, gave a strong message and guaranteed an improvement after the episode.

“It’s valuing who is here, who respects, who works every day. We have a very strong group, but we strengthen ourselves much more. side by side and I think that at the end of the year we will look back and see that this difficult time was worth it, because we are working to achieve great things”, he said in an interview with TNT Sports.

On September 21, Palmeiras met Corinthians again, for the State, and won 2-0 – giving indications of the change in attitude said by Ary.

Since the 4-0 rout against the main rival, Alviverde has seven straight wins and still dreams of winning the Libertadores title — as the men’s team did in the last two seasons.

In the women’s Libertadores, Palmeiras scored 14 goals and only conceded two – one of the best numbers in the competition.