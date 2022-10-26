How the bubonic plague could affect the health of Europeans today

at the end of Middle Ages, a pandemic killed tens of millions of people. The disease of the time was the bubonic plague, an infectious fever caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis and transmitted from rodents to humans by the bite of infected fleas. It was quite a damage: it decimated 30% to 50% of the population of Eurasia.

In this story, the protagonists are not just the infected and the plague doctors, with their long beaked masks. It is also the natural selection. A new study claims that some genetic variants made people more resistant to the plague – and so they were passed on to subsequent generations. But that came with a price.

People who inherit such variants genetics would be at greater risk of suffering from autoimmune diseases – those in which the immune system does not work as expected and attacks the very organism of which it is a part. This is the hypothesis of study just published in the magazine nature.

how was the study

A team of 30 scientists is behind these results. Who coordinated and supervised the work of everyone were researchers Hendrik Poinar, from the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research, and Luis Barreiro, from the University of Chicago (United States).

To investigate the impact of the bubonic plague on evolution human, they extracted and analyzed genetic material from 318 skeletons buried in cemeteries in London (England). They were from people who lived there between 1000 and 1500 – and included 42 victims of the bubonic plague.

The idea was to compare the genetic material of people who lived before and after the period when the bubonic plague hit Europe (between 1347 and 1351, approximately). They did the same experiment in Denmark, analyzing the DNA of 198 skeletons of people who lived between 850 and 1800.

What was discovered?

Scientists found that after the bubonic plague, a lot of mutations in genes related to the immune system spread quickly. Faster than any random genetic mutations would spread, with no contributions to survival – a process called genetic drift. (Are we still evolving? Understand in this matter gives Super.)

Comparing the English and Danish samples, the team found four common genetic mutations – which must have increased people’s chance of surviving the plague in the Middle Ages. A version of a gene called ERAP2, for example, would increase that chance by 40%.

This version produces a protein related to the response of the Imune system to invading bacteria and viruses. While helping to combat Yersinia pestias the scientists found, this version would also increase the risk of someone suffering from Crohn’s disease – in which case, ERAP2 would trigger the body’s defense against innocent bacteria that live in the human gut, causing inflammation.

