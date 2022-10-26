How to take WhatsApp ‘online’: check out all about the function | Social networks

WhatsApp is slowly releasing to its entire user base the feature to hide the “online” status of contacts in the messenger. The function, available in the app for Android and iPhone (iOS), allows users to remove the information that appears just below their names and, thus, access the platform in an “invisible” way. The novelty is not yet available to everyone, but has been released gradually since August. In the following list, check out how this function works, what it can be useful for and how to activate it.

2 of 5 WhatsApp update allows you to hide from contacts when the user is connected to the app — Photo: TechTudo/Flávia Fernandes WhatsApp update allows you to hide from contacts when the user is connected to the app — Photo: TechTudo/Flávia Fernandes

1. What is the option to take the online for? Is it available to everyone now?

The WhatsApp offline function allows the user to choose whether or not his contacts can know when he is using the messenger. Thus, it is possible to access the app in an “invisible” way, maintaining more privacy.

The novelty was first spotted in July, when the specialized website WaBetaInfo released details of how the tool should work. Meta, the company responsible for WhatsApp, said the feature would become available globally in August. However, the function of using the messenger without attracting the attention of other users has been gradually released. To check if the function is available to you, it is first necessary to update the app.

2. Can you still see who is online?

Users who choose to hide “online” in the app will no longer have access to the status of other contacts on the platform. So, if you remove the “Online” and “Last Seen” from WhatsApp, you will no longer be able to see when your contacts are using the messenger. In this sense, the function is similar to the read receipt feature, which also removes the blue ticks from message senders if the recipient disables the tool.

3. Does the app notify my contacts if I disable online?

WhatsApp will not notify calendar contacts if the user chooses to remove the app’s “online” status. The person will only know that the contact has chosen to hide the “online” if he notices that this information no longer appears under his name when the messenger chat is open.

4. How to remove WhatsApp online?

It is possible to take WhatsApp online in the app for Android, iPhone (iOS) and in the web version of the messenger. To disable the function on Android, open the app and tap on the ellipsis icon located at the top of the screen. Then tap on the “Settings” tab, go to “Account” and finally “Privacy”. From there, tap on “Last seen and online” and select “Nobody” in the “Who can see my ‘last seen'” section. Just below, under “Who can see when I’m online”, select the “Even if ‘last seen'” option.

3 of 5 Remove the ‘online’ in the WhatsApp app to get more privacy in the app — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes Remove the ‘online’ in the WhatsApp app to get more privacy in the app — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

On iPhone (iOS), the procedure is very similar, and to remove ‘online’ it is necessary to access the application’s settings and tap on “Account”. Then tap on the “Privacy” tab and then on “Last seen and online”. On the next screen, check the “Nobody” option under “Who can see my ‘last seen'” and then select “Even if ‘last seen'”.

4 of 5 Learn how to remove WhatsApp online on iPhone — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes Learn how to remove WhatsApp online on iPhone — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes

The feature has not yet been released to everyone on WhatsApp Web. However, it seems that it should also be available in the “Privacy” tab. To access it, open the web version of the messenger on your computer and tap on the ellipsis icon, located next to your photo. Then press “Settings”, access the “Privacy” tab and go to the “Last seen” option to change who will be able to see the last time you were online on the platform.

5 of 5 Access WhatsApp Web settings to change privacy settings — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro Access WhatsApp Web settings to change privacy settings — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

with information from Business Insider and Android Police

