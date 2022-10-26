how was the coach’s crazy year

The year 2022 of LLuiz Carlos Cirne Lima de Lorenzi, popularly known as “Lisca Doido”, was pretty crazy in football terms for the coach.

After spending almost ten months without a club when he resigned from Vasco in 2021, the gaucho was presented by Sport on June 30. The mood was of optimism, and the Pernambuco club fought for the G4 of the Série B of the Brazilian Championship.

Today, nearly 120 days later, the scenery for Lisca has completely changed, and the brigadier sky has turned into a quick—and destructive—storm.

Yesterday, he was fired from Avaí after a sequence of six consecutive defeats in Serie A, a fact that sank the Santa Catarina team in the penultimate place of the tournament.

In the meantime, the coach still commanded Santos – and also failed to show exciting numbers.

In almost four months, Lisca played 19 games: he won four, drew six and lost nine, totaling a performance of just over 31%.

In Sport, controversy and boos

“It wasn’t easy to get here. It’s been 30 years of struggle and I feel privileged today to be the coach of Sport.” It was with this phrase that Lisca introduced herself to Sport in June. The mission was not simple: to replace the team in the elite of national football.

The debut, against Vasco away from home, was acceptable: 0 to 0. Then, a victory against Londrina in Pernambuco and another draw, also as a visitor against Operário, left the fans satisfied.

The problem, in fact, started on July 18, the day of Sport’s duel against Vila Nova in Ilha do Retiro.

Image: Photo: Publicity/Sport

Minutes before the match (which ended 0-0), news about Lisca’s deal with Santos began to pop up in the press, and the action generated a reaction: angry fans protested inside the stadium and threw liquids towards the gaucho.

Despite confirming that he was a “sport coach” at the post-game press conference, the coach resigned the next day and left, in fact, for the coast of São Paulo.

At Santos, lack of evolution

The so-called “golden opportunity”, mentioned on the day of his presentation to Santos, lasted only (or long) 53 days.

The initial excitement of coaching Pelé’s club ceased after two draws at the beginning of the crazy trajectory: 0-0 against Fortaleza and 2-2 against Fluminense.

Even with two victories (against Coritiba and São Paulo), the São Paulo team was unable to play exciting football and succumbed to América-MG, Goiás and Ceará — in addition to drawing with Cuiabá.

Image: Lucas Emanuel/AGIF

Even before new pressure from fans, as in Sport, Lisca acted in a less insane way: in agreement with the board, he opted for the dismissal saying he did not see an “evolution” in the team.

The departure surprised even the Santos players and was consummated after a quick passage through the club’s HR.

In Avai, total chaos

Two days after leaving Vila Belmiro, Lisca already had a new shirt to defend: that of Avaí. The time in the last works became a reason for questioning by journalists from Florianópolis.

“Everyone wants a medium or long-term job, but our life is not like that. I confess that I haven’t been doing this for a long time, I hadn’t left one club to go to another. It was a premise of mine. […] I hope to play these 12 games and stay next year,” he replied when he arrived at Ressacada.

In the debut, the only joy: Avaí’s 1-0 victory over Atlético-MG just over a month ago, a fact that drove fans crazy.

The last 40 days, however, were chaotic, and the team from Santa Catarina lost the six consecutive games – scoring only two goals and being leaked in 16 opportunities.

The Avaiana management, disappointed to see the club in the penultimate position of the Brazilian Championship, made the decision to disconnect Lisca who, now, awaits a new opportunity – crazy or not.