HTC launches Wildfire E Plus as entry-level smartphone with MediaTek chipset and Android 12 Go

HTC this week launched a new entry-level smartphone model in the Russian market with a simple design and middling specifications without too many highlights. According to information, the Wildfire E Plus arrives as a renamed version of the UMIDIGI G1, an affordable cell phone made official in the 3rd quarter of this year by the Chinese brand. As stated in the technical sheet, the E Plus displays on its front a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels) and a standard refresh rate of 60 Hzin addition to a teardrop notch responsible for housing the 5 MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture, while on the back there is a dual set of 13 MP + 5 MP sensors.

















As well as the display that brings basic features, the internal hardware also does not boast any innovations coming equipped with the MediaTek MT6739 platform — quad-core up to 1.5 GHz with 28 nanometer lithography — in partnership with the graphics card (GPU) PowerVR GE8100 operating at 570 MHz and 2 GB of RAM. Going forward, the Wildfire E Plus has connectivity that includes Dual SIM, 4G LTE network, Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4 and GHz) and Bluetooth 4.2; there’s also a biometric sensor and 3.5mm P2 headphone jack. The entire system is powered by a large 5,150 mAh battery with 10W charging and a USB Type-C connector.

By having input components, the smartphone runs the Android 12 Go operating system instead of the normal version. This edition is optimized for devices with 2GB of RAM, forgoing heavy resources and focusing entirely on user experience and balanced performance. price and availability According to information, the HTC Wildfire E Plus launched in Russia costing 7,990 rubles. direct conversion to Brazilian currency. There is no forecast of announcement in other countries.

technical sheet









6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution

Drop notch and 60 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek MT6739 Platform

GPU PowerVR GE8100

2 GB of RAM memory

32 GB of internal storage

5 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 13 MP sensor Macro lens with 5 MP sensor

Dual SIM, 4G LTE network, Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4 and GHz) and Bluetooth 4.2

5,150 battery with 10W fast charging

Android 12 Go Edition

Dimensions: 164.06 x 75.89 x 8.75 mm

Weight: 196g

