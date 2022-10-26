Hugh Jackman reveals why he agreed to play Wolverine again

Hugh Jackman broke his retirement to fulfill one of the biggest dreams of pop culture fans: to return to play Wolverine. The announcement video with Ryan Reynolds has already surpassed 10 million views, and the actor finally decided to explain why he accepted to return to being Marvel’s mutant in the next Deadpool.

According to an interview with Variety, the decision to retire the character it was definitive. Jackman only had one turn of the key when he watched Deadpool (2016).

“In 2016, I went to a Deadpool screening. They had 20 minutes [de filme], and I was like, ‘Oh, shit!’. All I kept seeing in my head was 48 Hours with Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy. Then, [a decisão] it had been fermenting for a long time. It just took me longer to get here,” she explained.

According to Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds begged almost daily for a movie that mixed Wolverine with Deadpool. The news of bringing the character back to life was only revealed to Reynolds in late August, when Hugh Jackman came to the conclusion that he should heed his friend’s pleas on a family trip.

“I Think it was a big shock for him. There was a big pause, and then he said, ‘I can’t believe the timing of this,'” he said. Blake Lively’s husband was about to meet with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige for a meeting on Deadpool 3.

The actor was moved, almost in disbelief that Hugh Jackman had actually agreed to embark on this adventure. “Being on set with one of my closest friends every day is a dream come true. But to do this with these two iconic characters side by side is beyond our wildest dreams,” said Reynolds.

The plot of Deadpool 3 is still a big mystery, but the movie is slated to hit theaters on September 6, 2024.