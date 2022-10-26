Hugh Jackson has problems with his son in the dramatic trailer







Photo: Publicity / Sony Pictures Classics / Modern Popcorn

Sony Pictures Classics has released the full trailer for “The Son,” a new drama from Florian Zeller, who won an Oscar for “My Father” last year.

After dealing with dementia in the elderly in “My Father”, the new feature written and directed by Zeller explores depression in adolescence.

The plot revolves around an executive named Peter, whose life with new partner Emma and their newborn baby is shaken by the reappearance of his ex-wife with her teenage son. The young man is distraught, distant and angry, missing school for months. As Peter strives to be a better father, looking to help his son, the weight of Nicholas’ condition sets the family on a dangerous course.

The cast of “The Son” highlights Hugh Jackman (“Logan”), Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”), Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”), Zen McGrath (“Marks of the Past”) and Anthony Hopkins , who won an Oscar for “The Father” and resumes his partnership with the French director in a character created especially for him in the film – that is, who did not exist in the theatrical script.

The father and son films form a trilogy written by Zeller for the theater. The third title is called “The Mother”, which still doesn’t have a film adaptation planned.

“The Son” had its world premiere at the recent Venice Film Festival, but it didn’t sway critics like the previous film. The commercial launch is scheduled for November 11 in the US and there is still no forecast for Brazil.

