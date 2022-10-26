“I can go years without sex”

After Andrew Garfield stated that he “fasted” from sex to prepare for a character, Drew Barrymore, 42 years old, he confessed that he can go even years without having sex.

The statement was made during a conversation on his show The Drew Barrymore Show, with her colleague Ross Matthews. They talked about Garfield’s statement that he told about six months of celibacy to play a priest in the feature. Silence (2016).

“What’s wrong with me that six months doesn’t seem like a long time to go without sex? I would stay for years,” Drew declared. “Here’s the headline: Drew can go six months without sex, no big deal,” Ross said.

“I definitely, on certain projects, like when I did Gray Gardens, this movie that I did where I played the beloved real-life woman Edie Beale, I was so nervous that I didn’t really talk to everyone on set, I really stayed in character.” completed the actress.

About the movie Silenceby filmmaker Martin Scorses, Andrew needed to lose about 20 kilos to live the role of a Jesuit priest who participated in a missionary trip to Japan in the 17th century.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Participating in a podcast, the actor who lived Spider-Man said that he did two types of fasting: food and sex, all to deepen his character and achieve success in his performance.

“There have been a lot of misconceptions about what it’s like to act in Method, I think. People are still acting that way, and it’s not about being something for everyone on set. It’s really just about living honestly in imagined circumstances, and being really nice to the team at the same time, and being a normal human being, and being able to drop it when you need to and stay in it when you want to stay in it.” actor during an interview with Marc Maron.

Drew, known for her work in As if it was the first time and I’ve never been kissed, has been married three times and is the mother of two daughters, the result of her marriage to Will Kopelman. Her previous relationships were with Jeremy Thomas and comedian Tom Green.

Drew Barrymore talks about troubled childhood with mother who allowed access to drugs

Drew Barrymore has shared several times about the difficult childhood and adolescence she lived with her parents and how she started using alcohol and drugs as a child.

“Beware of the boy who tells you his parents won’t let him eat candy. Keep an eye on this boy. By the way, you’re very right, because my mom wouldn’t let me eat candy, but weed and alcohol, that’s fine.”

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.