‘I tried to stay calm, but I was afraid’, says reporter approached by thieves in front of stadium in Guayaquil

The Ecuadorian reporter who suffered a attempted robbery while doing a “live” in front of the Barcelona stadiumin Guayaquil (Ecuador), stage of the Libertadores final, next Saturday, between Flamengo and Athletico Paranaense, told PAGE NOT FOUND exclusively that, in the face of violence, he tried to stay calm in front of criminals. “But I was afraid”confessed Vanessa Robles, 29, a journalist for Teleamazonas, who has lived in Guayaquil, the country’s largest city, since she was born.

PAGE NOT FOUND: Didn’t you feel scared when being approached by the robbers on the motorcycle?

VANESSA ROBLES: I tried to stay calm because we were live, but I got scared. I was surprised at the audacity of the criminals. Even though we were live, they wanted to attack. I tried to convince them with that excuse that “the whole country would see them” and I am grateful that the theft was not consummated.

PNF: But since you were afraid, didn’t you think of running away from them?

VANESSA: At that moment I thought, if I run, my team stays and it’s possible they will steal from them and catch up to me. It was either flee or face the situation. So I stayed and tried to use all the rhetoric I could to get them to reflect that it was worse for them because the whole country would witness their bad deeds.

▶️ FROM NO CREER |​ ​ Intend to attack the journalist live and live. Vanessa Robles was outside the Monumental State when she spoke of security with sights on the final of the Copa Libertadores when it was increpada by two men on a motorcycle. pic.twitter.com/VpcsCjQVc6 — DELPY (@delpynews) October 25, 2022

PNF: Is violence a serious problem in Guayaquil?

VANESSA: Violence is a challenge that, like the rest of Latin American cities, the economic capital of Ecuador must face and, although we have lived with it, this year it has become a more complex task to solve due to the actions of criminal organizations that operate in the region. Violent deaths exceed 1,200. It is the highest rate we have recorded.

PNF: Do you think Brazilian fans have reason to be worried about going to Guayaquil?

VANESSA: All tourists should take precautions when arriving in a new country. I am optimistic and believe that, after this incident, security measures will be intensified, above all because being the city of the Libertadores final implies a significant economic reactivation that no sector wants to lose.

Vanessa Robles, Teleamazonas reporter Photo: Personal Archive

PNF: How did your fellow journalists react to the episode?

VANESSA: Everyone was very nice, I received messages from colleagues from my city, from other provinces and from abroad and even from many people I don’t know. They echoed the episode immediately in other media as a wake-up call to take necessary action.

PNF: Was it the worst incident in your journalistic career?

VANESSA: I’m 29 years old. I’ve been covering the street for six years. I’m not afraid to take the microphone and go to dangerous areas to interview people, I’ve been doing this all the time, but for the first time I felt afraid, but at that moment my interior was invaded by calm, I felt peace despite the circumstance, it was my angel of keep supporting me.

Vanessa Robles, reporter for Teleamazonas, Ecuador Photo: Personal Archive

Meme: ‘They are already selling the Teleamazonas microphone on the streets for when they are going to steal it. Say: We’re live!’ Photo: Playback/Twitter

PNF: On social media, many joke that the TeleAmazonas microphone should be sold to scare away thieves…

VANESSA: (Laughs) Yes. There are many memes on the networks. I like that microphone. I also like one that says I have “larger and stronger ovaries than these ‘men’ who are afraid to visit Guayaquil.”

PNF: In your opinion, who will win the Libertadores final?

VANESSA: I shouldn’t say, but let it be a secret: Flamengo.