‘If I had stayed in Iran, I would have had no future’, says Iranian woman who lives in Brazil and fled persecution

  • Luis Barrucho – @luisbarrucho
  • From BBC News Brazil in London

People protest Amini's death in Istanbul, Turkey

Credit, EPA

photo caption,

Protesters protest Mahsa Amini’s death in Istanbul, Turkey

“Islamic Republic of Iran and human rights are like water and oil, they don’t mix”, assures Parnaz Imani, an Iranian woman who has lived in Manaus, Amazonas, for almost 40 years.

According to her, the protests that have been sweeping her home country since mid-September were just the “ignition” of decades of repression by the authorities against a population that demands greater freedom.

Demonstrations in Iran began about a month ago after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman arrested by morality police in the capital Tehran on Sept. 13 for allegedly violating Iran’s strict rules that require women to cover up. hair with a hijab (Islamic veil).

Imani is 52 years old and says that she herself was a victim of religious persecution, which is why she decided to leave Iran as a teenager, accompanied by her older sister and brother-in-law.

