‘If I had stayed in Iran, I would have had no future’, says Iranian woman who lives in Brazil and fled persecution

Luis Barrucho – @luisbarrucho

From BBC News Brazil in London

October 25, 2022

Credit, EPA photo caption, Protesters protest Mahsa Amini’s death in Istanbul, Turkey

“Islamic Republic of Iran and human rights are like water and oil, they don’t mix”, assures Parnaz Imani, an Iranian woman who has lived in Manaus, Amazonas, for almost 40 years.

According to her, the protests that have been sweeping her home country since mid-September were just the “ignition” of decades of repression by the authorities against a population that demands greater freedom.

Demonstrations in Iran began about a month ago after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman arrested by morality police in the capital Tehran on Sept. 13 for allegedly violating Iran’s strict rules that require women to cover up. hair with a hijab (Islamic veil).

Imani is 52 years old and says that she herself was a victim of religious persecution, which is why she decided to leave Iran as a teenager, accompanied by her older sister and brother-in-law.

“I am not a Muslim and I profess the Bahá’í faith (a monotheistic religion that emphasizes the spiritual union of all humanity). allusion to the ayatollahs regime, in power since 1979.

“The Bahá’ís were persecuted, arrested and killed. They took our house and our possessions. We were treated like inferior beings. We didn’t have the same rights. We couldn’t study, for example, and my mother lost her pension. We lived in hiding. If we stayed there, we would have no future,” he says.

In August of this year, UN experts called on the Iranian authorities to stop “the persecution and harassment of religious minorities” and to stop using religion as a pretext to “restrict the exercise of fundamental rights”.

“We are deeply concerned by the increasing arbitrary arrests and, on some occasions, enforced disappearances of members of the Bahá’í faith and the destruction or confiscation of their property, which bears all the signs of a policy of systematic persecution,” they said.

They said the acts “are not isolated” but are part “of a broader policy to target any dissident religious belief or practice, including Christian converts, Gonabadi dervishes and atheists”.

According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the “Bahá’í community is among the most severely persecuted religious minorities in Iran”, with a sharp increase in arrests this year.

In search of a better future

Imani speaks fast and fluent Portuguese with little accent. It was in search of a better future that she arrived in the Amazonian capital in 1986, after a brief period as a refugee in Pakistan.

“We left Iran with nothing, just the clothes on our backs and a suitcase with our belongings,” he recalls.

Imani, his sister and brother-in-law were helped by the United Nations (UN), and the option for Manaus was due to the ties with the Bahá’í community, already established in the city and involved in agriculture. Brazil then became her new home and that of 200 other Iranian Bahá’í families.

“Adapting was not that difficult. I didn’t know how to speak a single word of Portuguese. I don’t have a facility for other languages, but I was a teenager and had that typical energy of my age, so it was an adventure for me. Brazilians and Iranians have much in common, we are very hospitable and happy”, he says.

“Despite that, when you’re in your country, you know how everything works. Here in Brazil, I didn’t know anything. For example, I always had a more technical ability, but I didn’t know about the vocational technical school. And I think that’s over impacting my professional future.”

Credit, Personal archive photo caption, Parnaz and son Samyr, at their graduation

In Brazil, Imani studied Chemistry, Data Processing, graduated in Business Administration, got married, had a son – now 28 and graduated – and divorced. She works as a civil servant.

But, despite counting more time in Brazil than in his native country, he does not spare criticism of the authoritarianism of the Iranian government, in which religion and politics are mixed.

“In Iran, people are not free to make their own choices. I advocate a society in which people are free to do what they want — and are therefore responsible for those actions. But that’s not what happens there.” , thinks.

“Also, since the Islamic Revolution, the government’s desire is for women to marry and stay at home. The vast majority of women have a university degree, but few are able to enter the job market. You can’t decide what clothes you want to wear. And any move to break with traditions is vehemently punished,” he says.

Credit, Personal archive photo caption, Iranian Parnaz Imani lives in Brazil since 1986

This is what happened to Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the morality police in Tehran. There were reports that officers hit her over the head with a truncheon. Police said she suffered a heart attack.

To support this argument, authorities released footage of Amini collapsing at a police station, but the recording — along with images of her in a coma — infuriated Iranians.

The first protests took place after Amini’s funeral in the western town of Saqqez, when women tore off, in an act of solidarity, the scarves they use to cover their heads.

Credit, Personal archive photo caption, Parnaz Imani as a child in Iran on his first day of school, two years before the Islamic Revolution

Credit, Personal archive photo caption, Parnaz Imani (second from left to right) teenager with her friends

Since then, protests have escalated, with demands for more freedoms to overthrow the state, and have spread around the world, with many women cutting their hair and burning their veils to show support.

In Iran, women are not allowed to show their hair (they are required to wear the Islamic veil), sing and dance in public, ride a bicycle, watch a football game, travel without their husbands’ consent, or wear makeup and nail polish on their faces. schools.

“It was the trigger. It is no longer a protest by women for women. Iranians are dissatisfied with the lack of freedom and want change”, he says.

Since immigrating to Brazil as a teenager, Imani has returned to Iran a few times. In one of them, he tells of having lived firsthand the repression of the regime, in his words, “authoritarian” – and that many Iranians participating in the protests are currently suffering.

“I traveled to Iran with my sister and my nephew, who is Brazilian. We were in Tehran and saw each other in the middle of a student protest. We didn’t know what it was about and we weren’t even there to join the demonstration. Even so, we were attacked by the Guard Revolutionary.”

Credit, Personal archive photo caption, Parnaz Imani (in pink, right) and his sister visiting Iran

“There were police on both sides of the street and a kind of ‘Polish runner’. My nephew, who had never been in a similar situation, couldn’t understand a thing. They beat our thighs and legs with batons. We were there at the wrong time.” .

“The question of democracy in Iran has never been very liberal, in the sense of being able to disagree with the government and say what they think. But after the Revolution, the freedom to live and have dreams was taken away.”

“That is, to have some promising future on the horizon. Unfortunately, in Iran today, that kind of thinking is no longer possible. Especially for the Bahá’ís. The Bahá’ís survive.”

“Everyone’s life is compromised. You live without prospects.”

And she concludes the interview in an emotional tone.

He says that, after so many years living in Brazilian territory, he has gotten used to life in Brazil, with the exception of the “Amazonian summer” (“Inside the house, sometimes, the temperature reaches 37ºC”), but he misses “the coexistence familiar”.