iFood leaves the country and lays off employees en masse

Last Friday (21), iFood declared that it will close its operations in Colombia. Thus, the startup claimed that this is a “business strategy based on the capital market”.

With the closure, the company laid off about 210 employees in Colombia, according to Forbes information. In addition, according to information released by the BP Money website, the company also announced that the iFood app will stop working on December 21 this year.

iFood in Colombia

First, Colombia was a bet for the Brazilian startup to grow internationally, but it is precisely the birthplace of one of its biggest competitors, Rappi.

Thus, it is worth noting that the company’s operations began in mid-2015. In 2020, the second largest player after Rappi, Domicilios.com, was acquired.

In this way, the startup, in a note, stated that it is now more focused on Brazil, where it will continue to invest because “it is where it was born and is a leader”.

“During the process of closing operations in Colombia, iFood will offer support and information to all customers, delivery people and restaurants, attending to eventual demands and doubts in the best possible way”, said the delivery company, in a statement.

Other countries

It is worth noting that this movement of evasion from other countries has already taken place on other occasions. This is because in mid-2020 the company left Mexico, where it had been present since 2016.

This departure from the country happened because SinDelantal, of which iFood held 49% of the share capital, ended its operations in the country.

Brazilian market

iFood dominates the Brazilian market, as it alone leads around 80% of the food delivery market share. Thus, with acquisitions and business movements that increased competitiveness by buying competitors, the Brazilian startup even had its parent company fined abroad.

Thus, at the end of September, CADE (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) fined the South African group Naspers – owner of Prosus, which controls iFood – in the amount of R$718,000. This was because when buying 7.8% of Delivery Hero in 2028, iFood should have submitted the transaction to Cade, which did not happen.

Therefore, in the judgment, Cade claimed gun jumping, that is, when the company makes a purchase without presenting the negotiations to the regulatory authorities, which is provided for by law.

New owner of iFood

In August of this year, iFood became fully owned by Prosus, a Dutch subsidiary of the Naspers group and controller of Movile. Thus, it is worth noting that Prosus was already a shareholder of the delivery app and bought the remaining 33.3% stake, which was held by the millionaire shareholder Just Eat Holding Limited.

Thus, the sale was 1.5 billion Euros. That is, R$ 7.8 billion and also foresees an additional payment of 300 million Euros (R$ 1.6 billion), depending on the performance of the delivery app in the next 12 months.

“In an increasingly competitive environment, Movile’s investment reinforces that we are on the right path and that we are making a difference as a Brazilian technology company that is a reference in online delivery in the global market and in impact on the ecosystem”, said Fabricio Bloisi, the founder of mobile company.

Image: Sidney de Almeida / shutterstock.com