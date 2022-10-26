Images of ‘Madame Web’ reveal details of Dakota Johnson’s character

posted on 08/10/2022 17:46



(credit: Samir Hussein / Wireimage)

Actress Dakota Johnson will play the character Madame Teia. The feature is scheduled for release in October 2023. Filming has already started and images from the set show details. The Marvel Universe movie is produced by Sony.

Madame Webb, also known as Cassandra Webb, is different from the one portrayed in the comics, in which she is presented as a blind and paralyzed lady who needs a machine to stay alive. A different profile will star Dakota Johnson.

Confirmation of the changes in the character came through images captured at the location of the recording, which is taking place in the city of Boston, in the United States. In the videos and photos, the protagonist appears as a paramedic, attending to a victim of a car accident.

Dakota Johnson today’s day on the set of Madame Web in Boston, Massachusetts. -06/08. pic.twitter.com/js4SE4f8RP — Dakota Johnson Argentina (@DakotaJArg) August 6, 2022

In addition to Dakota Johnson, Madame Web stars Emma Roberts, Sydney Sweeney, Mike Epps, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Adam Scott and Tahar Rahim.