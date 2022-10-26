“In every practice, he has been talking”; Pablo gives a message from Felipão to the Athletico team before the Libertadores final

The coach has been making clear the message to the cast of Hurricane with an eye on the decision of the weekend against the team from Rio, in Ecuador

O athletic enters the field on Tuesday night (25) to face Palmeiras, at Arena da Baixada, in a game valid for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship. Attention, however, is focused on the confrontation of the next Saturday (29), against the Flamengofor the grand finale of Copa Libertadores of America. The decision will be played in Ecuador and will be broadcast on Star+.

The decision with the Cariocas is a theme behind the scenes of the Hurricane since the place they won in the semifinals, against Palmeiras, in the heart of Allianz Parque. The coach Luiz Felipe Scolari has been working behind the scenes to fine-tune the latest team details and try pass the maximum of motivation and confidence for Athletico players.

During an interview with SBT, striker Pablo revealed details of the relationship with the commander and the message that everyone in the cast has already memorized. “We are the second youngest team among the 20 in the Brazilian, but we are a team with a lot of courage, a lot of talent. We joke, Felipão is a big voice for us, the last world champion with the Brazilian team“, said.

“And throughout the training, he’s been telling us to focus. All players want to play, but he will have the role of climbing, and whoever he places will be ready to bring the positive result.“, completed Pablo. In 2022, Athletico reaches the Libertadores final for the second time and seeks its first title – in 2005, Hurricane was defeated by São Paulo.

For the duel this midweek, against Palmeiras, which can become champion of the Brasileirão in this round, Felipão must select a reserve team. Athletico’s probable lineup for the match has: Anderson, Orejuela, Matheus Felipe, Nico Hernández and Pedrinho; Hugo Moura, Christian, Vitor Bueno; Rômulo, Cuello (Canobbio) and Vitor Roque.