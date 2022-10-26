Instagram warns Carla Cecato’s profile for false information

Instagram decided to mark the profile of journalist Carla Cecato, 44, a supporter of the President of the Republic and candidate for re-election Jair Bolsonaro (PL), as an account that publishes “repeatedly false information”.

Anyone who wants to follow the former presenter of “Fala Brasil” (RecordTV) and Jovem Pan on Instagram has been asked if “are you sure you want to follow her” for “repeatedly posting false information”.

She became aware of the tagging of the social network through her followers and published consecutive posts encouraging internet users to like her profile to receive her content aimed at the political campaign of Jair Bolsonaro.

“Say yes and let’s go”, wrote Carla Cecato, in a post that highlights the invitation to like her page.

In another post, she praised the “courage” of the new likers. “Thanks to my new followers. You guys are brave. So I like it,” she posted.

Instagram marks Carla Cecato’s profile with ‘false information’ alert Image: Playback/Instagram

Through the stories, Carla Cecato stated that she did not have any publication that violates the guidelines of the social network, but, at the same time, she blamed supporters of candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Lula (PT) for taking down some videos through denunciations.

“You know what’s funny? I went through Instagram’s guidelines and it says I haven’t posted anything that is affecting my account status, oh. I haven’t posted anything, but we can still remove your account if something you post poses a risk to community. It doesn’t represent a risk, it’s just that I’m being denounced by PT members. Everything they denounce is false. They take down my videos, but it’s not false”, he began.

She ended her demonstration by charging the platform with a form of power to defend since it “does not violate the guidelines” of the social network.

“Where do I defend myself, Instagram? I haven’t posted anything that violates the community guidelines. I’m fine here. I play the same, right?”, he concluded.