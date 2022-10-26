iOS 16.1 Fixes Major Security Flaw on iPhone; know how to update | Operational systems

iOS 16.1 was released this Monday (24) and for users who want to keep their iPhone protected, it is important to update the system. That’s because, more than just adding new features to the phone, Apple’s new update also fixes a serious zero-day security flaw – that is, it was discovered by the apple company only after it had already been exploited by third parties.

iOS: 5 Changes That Made a Big Difference on the iPhone Over the Last Decade

What does the orange dot on the iPhone mean? Understand iOS icons

The vulnerability in question is CVE-2022-42827. According to Apple on Monday, the flaw, discovered by an anonymous researcher, would allow hackers to remotely execute malicious code to gain access to the core parts of iOS.

1 of 2 iOS 16.1 Fixes Major Security Flaw on iPhone; know how to update — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo iOS 16.1 Fixes Major Security Flaw on iPhone; know how to update — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

📝Questions on how to update iOS? Find out on the TechTudo Forum

On the official page about security updates for its devices, Apple states that this vulnerability was previously exploited. The company, however, did not elaborate on this in its statement – so it is not possible to know the impact of the failure. However, as with most zero-day failures, this one shouldn’t have that much of an impact on average iOS users either.

That’s because this type of vulnerability is often exploited by hackers who have specific targets, such as journalists, politicians and / or environmentalists – the same audience for which the Lockdown mode, available in iOS 16, was released. Despite this, as a precaution, it is important to update your iPhone to the latest iOS version.

Other news in iOS 16.1

More than just fixing security flaws, iOS 16.1 also brought some functions to the iPhone that had been left out of the first version of the system. One of them is Live Activities, a feature that adds real-time updates from compatible apps to the lock screen. Thus, it will be possible, for example, to follow the score of a game and/or the status of an order without having to enter the apps – that is, if the apps in question are adapted to the novelty.

Another long-awaited feature that was released with iOS 16.1 is the expansion of the battery percentage view to more iPhone models. The option was previously limited to some versions of the cell phone and, since the launch of the system, in September of this year, it was long awaited by the owners of the other models.

2 of 2 iOS 16.1 fixes security flaw and adds new features to iPhone — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo iOS 16.1 fixes security flaw and adds new features to iPhone — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

iCloud shared library was also added starting with iOS 16.1. So, after updating your iPhone to the new version of the system, you’ll be able to create albums shared with friends and family and take photos that fall directly into them – which can make it easier on family trips, for example.

The update is available for all models starting with the iPhone 8 since Monday (24). To update to iOS 16.1, just follow the path: Settings > General > Software Update > Download and Update.

With information from Apple and 9To5Mac

See too: 7 facts about the iPhone 14 you should know