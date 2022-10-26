iPhone 13 PRO 1T is super discounted today at Fast Shop

It’s not every day that this model changes its original price, the iPhone 13 PRO 1T of storage has already cost more than BRL 15,000, precisely due to the “infinite” space. And this special offer is due to the Fast Shop Dawn that starts at 7 pm and the discount lasts until 6 am the next day, that is, today is the day to enjoy and guarantee your iPhone 13 Pro with the largest storage capacity! Check the offer:

iPhone 13 Pro Apple (1TB) Graphite, 6.1″ screen, 5G and 12MP Triple Camera. Photo: Publicity/Fast Shop

BRL 7,599 BRL 15,298.05 at Fast Shop

As we said, the iPhone 13 PRO once cost BRL 15,298, but today its price has dropped to BRL 7,599 and more, if you are a Prime Fast Shop member it can reach BRL 7,500 (practically the same value as the iPhone 14, with less storage). And it is worth remembering that the 13 Pro has many functions and camera modes in common with the launch.

Secure your iPhone 13 PRO with the largest amount of storage, a smartphone that will accompany you for a long, long time!

