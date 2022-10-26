iPhone 14: It’s good, but it’s the dull launch of the year | review

Even with an old chip, he is (very) fast

Cameras are competent

Finishing is sturdy and beautiful

Apple’s update policy is excellent It’s the most expensive and least-featured iPhone 13 Pro

60 Hz screen in full 2022?

publicity

Every year, all companies show what are their novelties for the smartphone market and Apple is basically the one who commands this progress, always dictating the price ceiling for the devices and some changes, such as when he removed the earphone plug and the package charger. In 2022 the situation changes with the iPhone 14 being the first of the apple brand without a new chip, basically replicating parts of the iPhone 13 Pro and removing others.

It does have some new features, but most of the way you have the same processor and graphics card as last year’s iPhone 13 Pro, but you lose out when working with only 60 Hz on the screen and removing one of the lenses, preventing optical zoom. On the other hand, this is Apple’s first release with a very clear separation between the Pro models and the others.

Read too

I’ve spent the last few days with the iPhone 14 in my hands, to tell you if it’s worth buying this model, or if it’s better to let it go. Come with me in the next few paragraphs.

iPhone 14 video review

Index:

Screen and body same as iPhone 13

If you’ve read our review of any iPhone 13 model, know that basically everything from there is replicated here. Visually, nothing changes, whether it’s the body with very straight edges, the mustache-shaped notch at the top of the screen, or even the alignment of last year’s cell phone cameras.

Under the hood, still on the finish, a part has changed and can save a lot of people’s financial lives. Now it’s much easier to open the phone and change the rear. This lessens the work of the support, either to disassemble and reassemble the package, or to buy the specific component for the replacement.

iPhone 14 (Image: André Fogaça/Olhar Digital)

The rest remains unchanged, ranging from the type of metal used on the edges, the glass adopted for the back, or the IP68 certification with Apple’s promise of survival of the iPhone 14 in accidental freshwater diving, for up to six meters deep and for half an hour.

iPhone 14 (Image: André Fogaça/Olhar Digital)

The screen is the same as the last generation, including the great color representation for the 6.1-inch OLED panel, the same 2,532 by 1,170 pixel resolution, ceramic shield glass, support for Dolby Vision and HDR10, as well as the problems such as the refresh marked at only 60 Hz. Granted, 120 Hz is there for the Pro, but not even having 90 Hz here is bad, it leaves the iPhone 14 behind pretty much any direct competitor.

iPhone 14 (Image: André Fogaça/Olhar Digital)

The sound also doesn’t change and that’s not bad. It’s loud, lively, never untwisted and pops out from the bottom, along the top for stereo audio.

Apple A15 Bionic once again

If anything changes on the outside, on the inside you could basically read my iPhone 13 Pro Max review. Apple itself says that in the iPhone 14 the company has brought everything that is in last year’s high-end model. That means the A15 Bionic chip, with the same cores for the CPU and GPU, the same amount of RAM at 6GB and options of 128, 256 and 512GB of internal space – here we don’t have 1TB.

Having the same chip as the Pro sucks for the novelty part, but even after a year, the competition still couldn’t beat the iPhone 13 Pro in performance. This means that the iPhone 14, even with outdated hardware, is still above other devices. All of them.

If you are an iPhone user without having a Pro model at the end, you will get subtle improvements in graphics capability as the base iPhone 13 has quad-core GPU and the Pro has an extra one. It’s this second example that’s on the iPhone 14. All of this controls iOS 16, which even without the iPhone 14 Pro’s Always-On Display, has nifty features.

One of them is in customizing the home screen, linking them even with the focus mode you chose. Another is an extra shooting mode, which I’ll explain in a moment.

Good cameras and with GoPro stabilization

iPhone 14 (Image: André Fogaça/Olhar Digital)

The iPhone 14 still has two cameras and the 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor is the same as the iPhone 13 Pro, but the main lens has a component with larger pixels than on the iPhone 13, as this was one of the advantages of the iPhone 13 Pro.

Photo with the main camera of the iPhone 14 (Image: André Fogaça/Olhar Digital)

Photo with the main camera of the iPhone 14 (Image: André Fogaça/Olhar Digital)

In other words: the iPhone 13 Pro cameras are here, but without the telephoto lens.

In everyday life the result is the same as what I’ve seen on last year’s top-of-the-line model and that means great color reproduction and fine details, like the leaves on a tree further away. I found practically no noise in these logs.

Photo with the main camera of the iPhone 14 (Image: André Fogaça/Olhar Digital)

Photo with the main camera of the iPhone 14 (Image: André Fogaça/Olhar Digital)

With the ultrawide, the feeling was the same: little noise, lots of details and even the distortion naturally made by the lens doesn’t show up strongly here. Certainly Apple’s new HDR engine does a great job now. At night the iPhone 14 doesn’t look bad.

Photo with the iPhone 14’s ultrawide camera (Image: André Fogaça/Olhar Digital)

Photo with the iPhone 14’s ultrawide camera (Image: André Fogaça/Olhar Digital)

Night mode is suggested when low light appears, but outdoors and with artificial lights, even if not so abundant, it doesn’t activate automatically and I didn’t even miss it. With it working it is possible to practically turn on a virtual lighthouse and the result is still impressive, with the images keeping even the tones very close to the real ones.

Photo without night mode with the main camera of the iPhone 14 (Image: André Fogaça/Olhar Digital)

Photo with night mode with the main camera of the iPhone 14 (Image: André Fogaça/Olhar Digital)

Another detail that catches my attention is the control of lights. I practically couldn’t take a picture in night mode, where the lamps were blown out or without information. The ultrawide records also come out fine, but they rely on some exaggeration at work to remove noise.

Photo without night mode with the main camera of the iPhone 14 (Image: André Fogaça/Olhar Digital)

Photo with night mode with the main camera of the iPhone 14 (Image: André Fogaça/Olhar Digital)

In videos, everything the iPhone 13 Pro can do, it can, of course, minus the optical zoom. Exclusive to this generation is Action Mode, which adds a strong crop and decreases the amount of view captured by the sensor, but delivers electronic and optical stability at a level you’ll only find in a GoPro. Congratulations, Apple, the result is impressive for a smartphone.

Selfies, on the other hand, have good details and also deliver a novelty: focus adjustment. Now it’s easier to blur the background, or change what you want highlighted. Nice too.

Photo with the front camera of the iPhone 14 (Image: André Fogaça/Olhar Digital)

Battery lasts (almost) all day

All this is controlled by a battery with 3,279 mAh, with support for faster recharge that delivers 50% of the energy with Apple’s 20 watt charger in half an hour of power. Just like the iPhones 11, 12 and 13, you need to buy one yourself and the charging speed will depend on the model you choose.

In everyday life I managed to get to the end of the workday with something close to 15% energy. It’s little, but the base iPhone has always delivered low autonomy, so it’s the same.

iPhone 14: is it worth it?

No, the clearest answer is: no. If you want a competent iPhone with the same hardware features as this model, but with a much more fluid screen and more options when shooting or filming, the iPhone 13 Pro is a better choice and it can be found for lower prices than the iPhone 13 Pro. iPhone 14.

iPhone 14 (Image: André Fogaça/Olhar Digital)

The sad part is that Apple knows this and no longer sells the iPhone 13 Pro, so you have to deal with leftover inventory from retailers. Even the plain iPhone 13 is a better choice, as it has basically everything the iPhone 14 has, minus the high price tag.

The strategy of repeating a release in another year is new to Apple and my fear is that other companies will follow this idea. Exactly as they did when they removed the headphone jack and charger from the packaging. Apple dictates a lot of trends and may have guaranteed a Galaxy S23 for life, with basically the same spec list as the S22, you know.

iPhone 14: data sheet

Screen: Super Retina XDR OLED 6.1 inch

2,532 x 1,170 pixels

60 Hz

DolbyVision and HDR10 Processor: Apple A15 Bionic (5nm)

Hexa-core (2 x 3.23 GHz Avalanche + 4 x 1.82 GHz Blizzard) GPU: Apple GPU (5 cores) RAM: 6 GB Storage: 128 GB

256 GB

512 GB Rear cameras: Main: 12 MP f/1.5

Ultrawide: 12MP f/2.4 Frontal camera: 12 MP f/1.9 Operational system: iOS 16 connections: WiFi 6 (2.4GHz and 5GHz)

Bluetooth 5.3 (A2DP and LE)

Lightning (USB 2.0)

NFC

GPS (A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS) Drums: 3,279 mAh

15 watt wireless charging Others: 3D face recognition Dimensions: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm Weight: 172 grams

Performance





design





cameras





Drums





System/Interface





Screen





connectivity





Resistance



Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!