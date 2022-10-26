“iPhone 15 Pro” may have 8GB of memory and periscope lens

badly the iPhones 14 were launched, and we already have rumors regarding the next models. The focus of speculation is, for now, on the most advanced models — most likely the only ones that really will win news next year, again.

According to TrendForce forecasts, the line “iPhone 15” would continue with four different models, with the most advanced ones bringing 8GB of memory. The most basic ones will be able to use the same processor as this year’s tops (ie the A16 Bionic) – and all would already come with the port USB-Cdue to the new legislation of the European Union.

In addition, the most advanced model, the “iPhone 15 Pro Max”, would come equipped with an eight-element periscope lens. With that, it would have (optical) zoom capability of up to 10x or more, as already commented by analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Jeff Pu.

There was also talk about the development of Apple’s own 5G modem – with the component’s results below what Apple expected, so that it should continue using Qualcomm technology until at least 2024.

On sales of the models presented last month, the proportion of production of iPhones 14 Pro/14 Pro Max was 60% and could reach 65%. According to TrendForce, the new models represent 36% of all the products produced by the company. Inflation and rising interest rates in the United States, however, could reduce the number of units manufactured from 56 to 52 million in the first quarter of 2023 — 14% less than in the same period this year.

Another rumor, released by the PhoneArena, is in line with TrendForce predictions. According to the vehicle, there would be a change in the iPhones line: the 6.1″ Pro model would no longer be equivalent to its bigger brother; thus, the 6.7″ would be called “iPhone 15 Ultra” — as already speculated Mark Gurman.

The last top-of-the-line larger model to have this differentiation was the 12 Pro Max, which came with an optical stabilization on the sensor, while its smaller brother (the iPhone 12 Pro) did not have such a feature. At the launch of the iPhone 13, however, Apple matched the professional models, staying that way at this year’s launch, with the 14 line.

The idea of ​​re-differentiating the models, giving more prominence to the largest, is simply a financial strategy: as everything indicates that the iPhone 14 Pro Max is today the best seller, Apple’s idea is to make even more people opt for the model flagshipsince we would no longer have a device exactly the same, only “more affordable” and with a smaller screen (6.1″).

