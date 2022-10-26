Is Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special? » Movie news, movie reviews, movie trailers, TV news.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vacation Special mentions Gamora, but Zoe Saldana’s character is not seen. Is Gamora on Disney+ special or not?

Zoe Saldana’s Marvel Cinematic Universe Character Mentioned in First Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special trailer, so will Gamora appear? Before the public sees Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the long-awaited sequel to the franchise, Disney+ will first give audiences a fun story with the team. The first Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special trailer teases the Christmas-themed story with Star-Lord, Drax, Nebula, Mantis, Kraglin, Rocket, and Groot. The footage does not include any scenes from Zoe Saldana’s Gamora return before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3but she is mentioned as the reason why Peter Quill is so sad.

This creates doubts as to whether Gamora is in Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special. Marvel Studios has not officially confirmed Zoe Saldana’s return or that she will not appear. However, James Gunn previously teased that not all Guardians will appear in the Disney+ special presentation. Saldana is currently the only Guardians of the Galaxy cast member unconfirmed to appear, which could be a sign that Gamora is not in Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special. The trailer at least indicates that she is not part of the main story and kidnaps Kevin Bacon, so any appearances by Gamora could be minor, if at all.

When the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Happens in the MCU

The odds of Gamora being in Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special are injured when it occurs in the MCU timeline. It is confirmed that the story of the Special takes place between Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The public knows that Gamora is not with the Guardians during Thor: Love and Thunderbut she’s ready to lead the Ravagers when Guardians of the Galaxy 3 takes place. Since holiday special takes place around Christmas and during those two movies, it should drop in December 2025 in the MCU timeline.

the placement of Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could be more evidence that Gamora won’t show up. It looks like part of the trio’s history will include Star-Lord and the Guardians finally finding Gamora afterwards. Avengers: Endgame. Even though Zoe Saldana’s character doesn’t appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Specialthere is still a chance that the story could set up its appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Why GOTG’s Holiday Special Should Include Gamora

It would be a shame if Gamora wasn’t Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special. The Special is bringing back all the other main cast members from the previous two films, so it will be strange to have Gamora absent from another Guardians adventure. That’s why Gamora appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special must happen. He preserves his place as one of the franchise’s main characters, even if it’s just a cameo that sets up his larger role in the sequel.