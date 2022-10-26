Israeli startup develops toilet that detects kidney disease and diabetes

A toilet developed by an Israeli startup turns your bathroom into a laboratory, capable of detecting various diseases and monitoring health through pee. The high-tech seat was created by the company Olive Diagnostics and promises to analyze the user’s urine for the first signs of diabetes, chronic kidney disease, bladder cancer, urinary infection and dehydration – through a spectrometer that measures radiation waves. electromagnetic.

According to the startup, the innovation titled Olive KG is “the first Artificial Intelligence and spectroscopy-based device that offers constant and non-invasive monitoring of urine samples”, as an “effective alternative to standard chemical and microscopic analysis”. . To do this, the sensor present in the toilet sends different frequencies of light through the urine while it is in motion, during peeing.

In this way, the technology is able to detect levels of protein, blood, nitrate, pH, as well as the density, volume, pressure, color and frequency of urine. According to the company’s disclosure, Olive KG’s “exams” are better than regular lab tests, as they monitor each trip to the user’s bathroom, not just a single sample.

The company points out that urine is an excellent indicator of possible health problems, such as excess sodium in the body, which can be measured by body fluid. The Olive KG is especially suitable for older people or people in recovery, as information can be sent directly to doctors or clinics, allowing for more effective monitoring, in addition to offering an app that connects the toilet to a smartwatch.