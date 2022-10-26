“It’s disgusting, it makes me want to vomit”; Neto loses the line, uses strong words and ‘let the dogs out’ in Flamengo

Presenter didn’t stay on the fence when making an analysis of what he expects in the Libertadores final against Athletico-PR

After having passed Santos, 3-2, reaching 61 points in the Brazilian Championship, the Flamengo is now 100% focused on the Libertadores final, against Athletico-PR, which will be broadcast live on Star+. The team led by Dorival Júnior does not want to give chance to chance and intends to be “deadly”, seeking the result from the beginning.

However, after the last game for the Brasileirão, Neto sent a very acid message this Wednesday (26), during the Os Donos da Bola program: “God protect Athletico-PR and all the teams that will face Flamengo. It’s absurd what they did with Corinthians, they stole Corinthians, and with Santos”started.

The presenter showed nonconformity when complaining about an alleged penalty not given to Timão in the first match of the final of the Copa do Brasil, in addition to an unmarked penalty against Peixe, in a bid with Camacho. As a result, marked Mais Querido as champion of the continental competition, insinuating that the referee should favoras happened on other occasions, in the journalist’s view.

“Flamengo is already Libertadores champion, congratulations! Athletico, be smart. It’s going to be just like Corinthians: they’re going to play like hell, they’re going to score and then a penalty for Flamengo, Gabigol in charge, box“, he said, creating more controversy. In addition to a supposed “helping hand” to the cariocas of arbitration, Neto believes in a persecution against Santos.

“The performance analysts of SporTV, ESPN, Globo, here at Band, need to look. Santos is robbed every week! What they did to Santos yesterday, and have been doing for some time, is absurd. It’s disgusting, makes me want to vomit. I don’t believe that football is played only on the four lines“concluded the former midfielder.

