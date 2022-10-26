James Gunn and Peter Safran take charge of DC Films

the filmmaker James Gunn and the producer Peter Safran took overthis Tuesday (25), the command of DC Studios. They will be responsible for the so controversial division of films, series and animations.

According to THR, the director will be focused on creative side of the studio, while the producer will be involved with the commercial of the projects.

“DC has some of the most fun, powerful and iconic characters in the world, and I’m thrilled to have them. unique and complementary talents from James and Peter” said CEO David Zaslav.

Unlike in the comics, the DC Extended Universe he didn’t make it so much and is constantly being criticized.

However, in June of this year, the chief executive Zaslav revealed the plans to transform the projects in something close to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Previously, some rumors pointed out that The Rock could be in a silent race to take over the director position – he would be the equivalent of “DC’s Kevin Feige”.

In an interview with Variety, the actor denied the rumors and explained that the best position that could play is to DC advisor.

“I love DC, it’s in my blood,” Johnson said. “In terms of expanding the DC Universe, I am here to help in any way, including looking for and finding the right leaders”.

James Gunn signs The Suicide Squad

After splitting opinions in 2016, The Suicide Squad gets a new moviethis time under the command of James Gunnwhich promised to do a very different job from its predecessor.

Even with the return of part of the cast from the first feature, the tone is now quite different.

The villains who work for Amanda Waller on pain of losing their lives have a mission to break into an old remote prison from the times of Nazi Germany, on an island in South America called Maltese Short.

However, in addition to being a prison, the place – known as jotunheim – it was also a laboratory, where sinister experiments were carried out.

The team led by Waller (Viola Davis) is now made up of harlequin (Margot Robbie), Bloodthirsty (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), captain boomerang (Jai Courtney), king shark (Sylvester Stallone), polka dot (David Dastmalchian), Hunting mouse (Daniela Melchior) and others.

The Suicide Squad arrived in August 6, 2021 in theaters and simultaneously on HBO Max.

