Janones says he has Bebianno’s cell phone: “It will be apotheotic”

Deputy André Janones (Avante-MG) took another step to further increase the tension between the campaign of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In the early evening of this Tuesday (25/10), Janones published on Twitter a series of photos that he claims were taken from the cell phone of Gustavo Bebianno, national president of the PSL during the 2018 elections, who died of a heart attack in 2020

Bebianno was one of the figures closest to Bolsonaro throughout the campaign, being one of his main advisers, and later serving as chief minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency. He was one of the first to break with Bolsonaro.

Before he died, in March 2020, Bebianno said he kept material, “even outside Brazil”, to be used in case something happened to him. The material would be archived on the former minister’s cell phone, with content related to President Bolsonaro.

“Dead people don’t talk, but their cell phones do! Remember that day Carlina? Remember what was said here?”, said Janones, addressing the tweet to Jair Bolsonaro’s deputy, Carla Zambelli (PL-SP). “This is just a frame of a video, and where this one came from, there’s so much more! Just wait! THERE WILL BE CRYING AND GRINDING OF TEETH!”, wrote the deputy.

Dead people don’t even talk. Celso Daniel doesn’t speak either, but his records do. — Carla Zambelli B22 T10 (@Zambelli2210) October 25, 2022





Then Janones published: “THE END OF THIS STORY WILL BE APOTHEOTIC! I promise!”. Carla Zambelli replied to her colleague from the Chamber of Deputies: “Dead people really don’t talk. Celso Daniel doesn’t speak either, but his records do,” she said. Celso Daniel (PT-SP) was mayor of Santo André (SP), and was shot dead in 2002.

Senator Mara Gabrilli (PSDB) made an accusation that Lula was involved in the death of the former mayor, which was broadcast on the Jovem Pan News program. President Jair Bolsonaro had also mentioned such an accusation, but the senator’s content excerpt was shared by federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL) and Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL). On the accusation, Lula received the right of reply from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Six people have been convicted of Celso Daniel’s murder and are serving time, but none of them has anything to do with the Workers’ Party.





who was Bebianno

Bebianno died in March 2020, when he had already left the Bolsonaro government. According to official information at the time, the former minister was at his farm in Teresópolis. He was taken to the hospital, but did not survive.

Bebianno was a pre-candidate for the mayor of Rio de Janeiro by the PSDB. He also coordinated Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign for the presidency of the Republic, which earned him the position of secretary general of the presidency of the government. He was exonerated on February 18, 2019, amid allegations that the party that elected Bolsonaro to the presidency had used orange candidacies.

Bebianno’s fall began after complaints that a PSL candidate for the Chamber of Deputies claimed that she had been used as an orange in the 2018 elections. Maria de Lourdes Paixão ran for the state of Pernambuco and had an inexpressive number of votes, contrary to the amount destined for her during the campaign. The candidate received R$ 400 thousand reais from the party fund. At the time, Bebianno was president of the PSL.