Jeffrey Dean Morgan Apparently Confirms Filming On TWD Spin-off Is Wrapped Up

In a recent tweet, Jeffrey Dean Morgan apparently confirmed that his The Walking Dead spinoff with Lauren Cohan, Dead City, has finished filming.

Living Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan apparently confirms that his upcoming spinoff series, The Walking Dead: Dead City, finished filming. Morgan was in Living Dead since the Season 6 finale as Negan, the notorious leader of the Saviors wielding a baseball bat. After his defeat at the hands of various communities led by Rick Grimes, Negan slowly grew into a trusted member of the group, although he still drew suspicious glances from those who suffered the most at his hands.

One survivor who still holds a reasonable grudge against Negan is Maggie Rhee. During Negan’s first major appearance in Living Dead in the season 7 premiere, he killed Maggie’s husband Glenn by beating him to death with Lucille, his signature baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire. Though Negan is on his way to a total makeover after a six-year jump, Maggie still doesn’t trust Negan enough to call him a full-fledged ally. Your strained relationship looks like it will continue on The Walking Dead: Dead Citya spin-off set after the events of Living Dead appropriate. The show, debuting on AMC in April of next year, sees Maggie and Negan traveling to New York for reasons currently unknown.

In a recent tweet from Morganthe star of Living Dead apparently confirms that The Walking Dead: Dead City finished filming its first season. Responding to a tweet from a fan wondering where Morgan’s typical Seattle Seahawks support has gone this football season, Morgan responds by indicating that he’s now getting back into the football spirit because “just wrapped.”

How TWD’s Ending Might Set Up Dead City

With The Walking Dead: Dead City coming in April, it’s no surprise that the six-episode spinoff recently wrapped filming, as production has been underway in Manhattan and New Jersey since July 2022. What exactly brings Maggie and Negan to the Big Apple is unclear, though. although Living DeadThe final episodes of ‘s look like they might give viewers answers. It’s possible that the powerful CRM will play a role in Maggie and Negan’s relocation, as they have a history of capturing characters like the show’s former protagonist, Rick Grimes. Actor Norman Reedus, who will star as himself Daryl Dixon spinoff, stated that Daryl will not go to his new location – France – willingly, opening the door for a similar fate to befall Maggie and Negan.

While there’s the potential for something to bring Maggie and Negan to New York on purpose, their fragile relationship with each other makes it unlikely that they’ll go on a long journey together of their own volition. Even though, Living Dead still has four episodes remaining in its final season. There’s still the prospect that in its final four episodes, the show will establish a reason why two characters who have rivaled each other for so many seasons would be willing to put their differences aside. With footage for The Walking Dead: Dead City apparently over and the plot still shrouded in mystery, Living Dead has plenty of time to set expectations for Maggie and Negan’s next chapter in this zombie franchise.

Source: Jeffrey Dean Morgan/Twitter