Jô is out of the game against Internacional due to a debt between Corinthians and the Japanese club; understand – play

Ceará will have a major loss in the match this Wednesday (26), against Internacional, for Serie A. the attacker Jô will not be able to play in the match soon more for being suspended by fifa. The punishment is due to the problem between the player, Corinthians and the Nagoya Grampus team, from Japan.

Corinthians is negotiating with Nagoya Grampus, from Japan, the payment in installments of 2.6 million dollars as a form of compensation for the hiring of Jô, now a player from Ceará. The value corresponds to R$ 13.6 million at the current price. Without receiving payment from the Brazilian team, Nagoya called FIFA. With the decision, the São Paulo team is prohibited from registering new players for up to three transfer windows and the Ceará player, prevented from acting. The forward plays regularly for Ceará due to an injunction.

According to the calculation of Green Seas SystemO Ceará received the guarantee from Corinthians that it had already made the payment and that, at any time, the player’s situation would be regularized. The expectation of the coaching staff is that Jô’s name will be released on the FIFA website by the end of the day.



understand the case

Jô left Nagoya Grampus after a disagreement with the team and failure to comply with management requests. With the stoppage of games due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with a contract in force, traveled to Brazil without authorization, received sanctions and was later announced by Corinthians.

For the Japanese team, Jô quit his job. For this reason, an action in FIFA was initiated with a claim for compensation for the remainder of the bond, which would be terminated at the end of 2021. As Timão became the center forward’s new club, FIFA defined that the São Paulo team must bear this burden. .