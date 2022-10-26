Johnny Depp visits upstate hometown and takes photos with fans

Johnny Depp made a surprise return to his hometown of Owensboro, Kentucky this past weekend. The 59-year-old actor paid a visit to loved ones who live in the city and posed for photos with fans.

The visit came amid rumors that Johnny, who is on tour with musician Jeff Beck, could return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise after losing his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow during his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Hollywood star reportedly asked fans to keep his visit a secret until he left the area, according to Fox TV station 19Now.

New photos of god dad (#johnnydepp) visited his hometown today in Owensboro, Kentucky & visited his Dad (John Depp Sr.) as well (Credits to Jeff Day’s Facebook) Read caption: https://t.co/EDtMyMhhdA#NewPhotosOfJohnnyDepp#NeverFearTruth#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/fH8e89aJiZ — Jerrie Depp (@JerrieDepp) October 23, 2022

Johnny Depp visits his hometown and poses with fans. (Photo: Playback/Twitter)

Johnny Depp has been the main protagonist in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films over the past 15 years, and made what was thought to be his last appearance in Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, released in 2017.

But a source told Poptopic that the actor is in talks with Disney about a “$300 million deal” after winning her defamation trial against Amber Heard.

The source revealed that Disney is interested in improving their relationship with Johnny and recently got in touch with him.

The source said: “They reached out to the actor ahead of his defamation trial against Amber Heard and asked if he would be interested in returning for another movie or two.”

The source added that another project is in the works for Disney Plus, stating that the deal is for Johnny Depp to return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and a spin-off of the series, on Disney Plus, about the beginning of life. of the Captain of the Black Pearl.

According to Poptopic, Disney would still be willing to add to the actor’s pay, a “considerable donation” to a charity chosen by Depp as a gesture of goodwill.

Previously, the actor even declared to the jury that he would not work with Disney again after he was removed from the sixth film in the franchise.

Featured Photo: Johnny Depp. Playback/Instagram.