Jô’s wife resumes marriage after the player’s betrayal and moves to Ceará

player of Ceará, jo resumed marriage with ex-wife Claudia Silva. The two had been separated for four months. The wife had ended their 15-year relationship when she found out that the attacker would be the father of the model and influencer’s child. Maiára Quiderolly.

Forgiveness of betrayals

Cláudia came to Ceará with her two children. The trip was for a visit, but she has not yet returned to Rio de Janeiro, where she lives. She confessed to friends that she decided to forgive another betrayal of the athlete after conversations and having received a promise from him that he would change his behavior.

When deciding to separate, the centre-forward’s wife posted a video on a social network where she revealed that the player had five other children out of wedlock. Thus, the betrayal with the influencer Maiára Quiderolly would be the sixth. The model is even at the end of her pregnancy.

Game against International

Jô should enter the field in the duel against Internacional, which takes place this Wednesday (26), at Estádio Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre. The match is valid for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship and will be broadcast on TV Verdes Mares.