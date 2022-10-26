Julia Roberts has imposed a condition to participate in ‘Friends’







Find out what condition julia roberts imposes to participate in friends Photo: Celebrities and Celebrities

The series ‘Friends’ received over its 10 seasons numerous guest appearances from celebrities. Among them, actress Julia Roberts. But the artist imposed a condition to accept to participate in the attraction.

According to Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing, Roberts demanded that her character be linked to him, as the two were dating at the time. The revelation was made in the memoir that the actor is releasing, titled ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’.

“Julia was offered a post-Super Bowl episode in season two, and she would only do the show if she could be in my story. Let me say this again – she would only do the show if she could be in my story. (I was having a good year or what?)”, said the star.

Incidentally, Perry even revealed that Julia also made a demand for him. “But first, I had to woo her. Her response was that if I properly explained quantum physics to her, and she would agree to be on the show. Wow,” he recalled.

He added: “Firstly, I was in an exchange with the woman for whom lipstick was invented, and she had to get me right with books. The next day, I sent her an article about wave-particle duality and the principle uncertainty and entanglement, and only part of it was metaphorical.”

Finally, Matthew revealed that he managed to convince Julia Roberts to participate in the sitcom, and was even affectionately presented by her. “Not only did Julia agree to do the show, but she also sent me a gift: bagels – lots and lots of bagels. Of course, why not? It was Julia f *** Roberts,” he added.

Julia Roberts’ appearance on ‘Friends’

It is worth remembering that the actress participated in the episode ‘The One After the Superbowl’, from the 2nd season of ‘Friends’, playing the character Susie Moss, an elementary school classmate of Chandler who he meets again by chance on the set of a movie.

She throws herself at the boy, who doesn’t miss the opportunity to go out with such a beautiful woman, however, he ends up doing badly, since Susie wasn’t interested in him lovingly, but in revenge for a great shame he had. made it through school.

