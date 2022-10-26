Just today! Earn up to 104,963 miles when you buy an iPhone at Shopping Smiles

THE smiles is offering up to 104,963 miles on iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB sold by Ponto within Shopping Smiles. Offer is valid until 23:59 today (26) or while stocks last.

bonus

13 miles per real spent: exclusive to Clube Smiles and/or Diamante customers;

5 miles per dollar spent: other customers.

How to participate

Access the Shopping Smiles website; Click in “Purchase“ Calculate the freight for delivery to the desired address; complete the purchase of iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB ; and Wait for the product to be received! You’ll earn up to 13 miles per dollar spent.

purchase example

Miles accrued with the purchase can be seen next to the product price. See an example:

iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB – click here

Smiles Club

We have a gift for those who want to be part of the Smiles Club: additional bonus miles on subscription! Check out the available plans below.

Tip! By subscribing to the 1,000 monthly plan, you will receive 1,000 miles of the first monthly fee + 7,000 bonus miles instantly. Considering a minimum stay of 6 months, you will accumulate 13,000 miles for R$252. The cost per thousand miles in this case will be R$19.38.

Find out how the Smiles Club works.

Comment

The promotion can be a good one for those who were thinking about getting a new cell phone, but hurry up because it can end quickly! It’s worth keeping an eye on this offer, as it’s a great opportunity for you to get the product and also greatly increase your miles balance on Smiles!

Thinking of taking advantage? Remembering that the offer is valid only today (26) or while stocks last! To make your purchase, access Shopping Smiles.