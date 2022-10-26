Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker buy house on the beach for R$ 77 million

SÃO PAULO, SP (UOL/FOLHAPRESS) – More in love than ever, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker bought their first mansion together: a house by the sea located in Santa Barbara, California.

The home was purchased for $14.5 million, according to US Weekly. The venue’s previous owner was presenter Conan O’Brien who paid around $8 million for the 195-square-meter mansion in 2015.

The house has been completely renovated and has a soundproofed balcony, private deck with steps to the beach, barbecue, two-car garage and special charger for Tesla models. In addition to the luxury in the residence, they also have famous neighbors as they are next to the home of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

The chosen location was not in vain, as Santa Barbara was the location that Kourtney was proposed to in 2021 by the drummer of Blink-182. Also, even though they got married, they still weren’t living together.

For the “Not Skinny, Not Fat” podcast, the Poosh owner explained why she hasn’t lived with the musician yet: “We want our kids to feel really comfortable too, and they’ve all lived in their homes for most of their lives. one of them has his room. When the children are at their father’s house, I stay at his house and there are still nights when we stay at each other’s house”, he explained.