Lily Collins appears with a fashionista look on the recordings of the 3rd season

Emily’s recordings started in Paris! The Netflix original series, which has been renewed for seasons 3 and 4 — still does not have a premiere date, however, this Thursday (25), actress Lily Collins appeared in the Parisian city with a fashionista look bringing the essence of her character, who is known for her creative, colorful and couture productions.

The story follows Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), who moves from Chicago to Paris, a young marketing executive who is challenged to bring “the American point of view” to the agency where she starts working and, in the course, the character makes friendships, new loves and brings many fashion productions in the episodes.

Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo at Emily’s Paris recordings. (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

The actress appeared alongside actor Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), during the recordings of the third season, with a mix of checkered prints, bringing a maximalist style. Another accessory that has not gone unnoticed is one of her and the French’s trademarks of character, the famous Parisian beret. In addition, she wore a black vinyl pump and completed it with the designer bag signed by Carolina Herrera, in “B&W”,-translated to-“black and white”, reminiscent of a poncho for its structure and fit.

Emily Cooper Looks:

Lily Collins shooting scenes with a fashionista look. (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

The costumes of the series are one of the favorite subjects of the audience who watch! The fashion productions are signed by Marilyn Fitoussi and have the consultancy of Patricia Field, known for her works in “Sex and the City” and “O Diabo Veste Prada”, in this way, the proposals of looks go beyond the basics, which generate debates on social networks, for a certain exaggeration that is intentional. “We don’t care about reality”declared Fitoussi in a video call via Zoom.

Emily, Camille, Mindy and series characters in season 2. (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

The characters of the series, bring vintage pieces, luxury brands, mix and compositions that express the personality and evolution of each one during the seasons, mainly, in the female protagonists: Emily Cooper (Lily), Camille (Camille Razat) and Mindy (Ashely Park).

Emily is known for being “Ringarde” defined as: “cheesy but authentic” and thus has been having fun with fashion in different and unusual ways, without worrying about the opinion of others, just experimenting with haute couture trends. . But, have you ever been influenced by Emily in Paris looks?!

Well, from yesterday’s preview, it’s notable that season three will also be filled with striking outfits to draw inspiration from.

Featured photo: Lily Collins shooting season 3. Reproduction / Instagram