Liz Truss is entitled to a lifetime pension of R$700,000 for 44 days as prime minister; understand – News

Liz Truss has entered the annals of history for becoming the UK’s longest-serving prime minister, having spent just 44 days in office, until she resigned last Thursday (20).

Even with six weeks in office, Truss will be entitled to receive an advantageous pension established by the United Kingdom government for former prime ministers, which can reach up to 115 thousand pounds a year (about R$ 700 thousand, in the conversion of values). .

The “ceiling” is the same for predecessors who stayed in power much longer, such as Tony Blair, prime minister between 1997 and 2007, David Cameron, premier between 2010 and 2016, and Theresa May, in office between 2016 and 2019. All the politicians listed above claimed the benefit.

So far, there is no public information on whether Liz Truss will accept the benefit, initially announced in 1991 by then British Prime Minister John Major.

Some netizens, when commenting on the news of the possible salary that the politician could receive, were ironic in saying that it was the best investment in history. Others criticized the idea of ​​politicians receiving pensions, and another part said they understood, since she invested for years in her public career until she got to office, even though she stayed for a very short time.

The Public Duty Costs Allowance (PDCA) was created to assist former prime ministers who were still active in public life.

According to a statement from the British government, the “payments are made only to cover the real cost of continuing to fulfill public duties”, and not to support functions in the private or parliamentary sector.





Also under the regulation, former prime ministers cannot claim the benefit if they are currently serving as opposition leader in Parliament. If that prime minister assumes a public office and already receives the bonus, the subsidized amount is reviewed.

Under PDCA rules, upon the death of a prime minister, salary continues to be paid for an additional three months to the applicant’s employees.

Labor leader Keir Starmer, who opposes the current government, has asked Truss to decline the benefit. “I believe it’s the right thing to do. She was in office for 44 days, she has no right to that, she should refuse and not accept it,” said the politician in an interview with iTV News..



* Intern at R7under the supervision of Daniel Pinheiro



