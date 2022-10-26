Luan ‘disappears’ after sequence as a starter and should not continue at Santos

When Luan gave a slight head deflection in the victory over Athletico-PR and broke a 16-month fast without scoring a goal, Santos believed that the bet on the midfielder loaned by Corinthians could work on Via Belmiro. A month later, few in Peixe maintain this hope.

Luan scored his only goal for Santos in his debut as a starter against Hurricane. Coach Orlando Ribeiro kept the number 20 shirt against Internacional and Atlético-MG, but he disappointed and ended up substituted in both defeats.

Since then, Luan “disappeared”. The 29-year-old player did not participate in the matches against Juventude, Red Bull Bragantino, Corinthians and Flamengo. With four rounds of the end of the Brazilian Championship, the trend is to return to Corinthians.

Luan lost his spot to Ed Carlos, 21, and is behind in competition with the experienced Carlos Sánchez (37). Only a great performance in the final stretch of the Brasileirão can change the destiny of the point guard.

Santos has no complaints about Luan’s discipline in the day to day of CT Rei Pelé, but understands that the period of inactivity at Corinthians greatly harmed the athlete’s intensity. He fluctuates throughout training and cannot excel only in technique.

Corinthians was rooting for success at Santos, but should count on Luan’s return in 2023. Peixe has the preference in renewing or buying the player, but the tendency is to return him. The contract at Timão runs until December 2023 and the Parque São Jorge club will look for another interested party.

Luan was offered to Santos by Corinthians president Duílio Monteiro Alves. Timão pays BRL 700,000 in salary, and Peixe pays another BRL 100,000. The athlete was hired by Timão from Grêmio for R$ 23 million, in 2019.