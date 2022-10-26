Man finds abandoned Soviet spaceship in desert

the british influencer Greg Abandoned found the abandoned remains of an ancient spaceship Soviet Union (USSR) in a desert near Kazakhstan. The information was published this Sunday 23, by the newspaper The Sun.

Called Ptichka (“little bird”, in Russian translation), the derelict spacecraft has a good part of its structure rusted. according to The Sunthe Soviet air bus is currently worth £189 million.

“I first discovered buses in an article I found online and couldn’t understand that the buses that cost millions of dollars were abandoned and rusting,” Greg told the British newspaper. mirror. “There is something about space that has always fascinated me. This was the best place for me to travel, it’s every explorer’s dream to see this for themselves.”

Despite announcing the find in Kazakhstan, influencer Greg Abandoned declined to reveal the find’s exact location to preserve the craft.

‘The Soviet Union did not die’

British newspaper report The Times revealed on August 15th that the Soviet Union survives in a half-clandestine way in present-day Russia. And that the group of approximately 150,000 members promises that it is “reviving its organs of state power”.

the USSR cover has a leader of the Supreme Soviet named Konstantin Vyatkin, who ironically is a businessman. The name of the KGB chief was not revealed. They do not accept that the Soviet Union disintegrated into 15 independent countries in 1991.

The network spreads conspiracy theories on the internet saying that the old country still exists and even sells “Soviet passports” for 4,000 rubles (equivalent to R$291). They are famous for not accepting vaccinations and for anti-Semitism.