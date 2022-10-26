Man wins BRL 3.9 million lottery for the 2nd time in less than 2 years

A man has won one million Canadian dollars in the lottery for the second time in his life in just over a year.

Antoine Beaini, a resident of Milton, a city of just over 130,000, in Canada, bought a winning Lotto Max ticket on October 23.

He, who had been drawn in a prize of the same value, also from Lotto Max, in August 2021, bought the ticket at a convenience store in the city and realized that he had won the prize when he got home.

“I thought, ‘again?’. It was even more shocking than my first victory. I told my wife and she was very happy,” he said in an interview with Canadian channel CTV News.

According to him, the money he earned will be saved so that the next generations of the family can live comfortably.

“This is amazing. I feel really good,” he said.

According to the Lotto Max website, to play, a player needs to buy a ticket worth 5 Canadian dollars (just under R$20). With this ticket, he can make three bets of seven numbers, ranging from 1 to 50. It is also possible to buy tickets that already come with scheduled games.

The Canadian press did not detail, however, whether Beaini chose the game’s numbers — nor the dozens chosen on both occasions.