Mário comments on negotiation of Matheus Martins, makes comparison and guarantees: “It’s not sold yet”

In an interview shortly after the event to launch Fluminense’s reelection bid for the next three years (2023-2025), Mário Bittencourt commented on the negotiation of striker Matheus Martins with Udinese (ITA). According to him, the athlete is not yet sold. The representative justified the values ​​of the deal and compared it with other negotiations in Brazilian football.

– The player is not sold yet. There’s a negotiation going on, it’s no secret to anyone. Since June, this group that controls Udinese and Watford has been trying to make proposals for the player. There was a very low mid-year. We understood that it was much below the market value and has been trading ever since. About the values ​​(9 million euros, 6 million of which are fixed), I always say that the sale value is the market value. I invite you to do a study on the biggest sales of Brazilian strikers since the pandemic (2020). Fluminense’s sales are among the top 10, with a fixed part plus bonuses – he said, comparing then:

– Flamengo sold Lázaro, Lincoln and Rodrigo Muniz, all of them, for lower prices than Fluminense sells. We sell not only because we need to, but because the proposals arrive and the players know that they will earn a value much higher than what they earn here in Brazil. Atlético-MG also sold its biggest base jewel, Palmeiras sold Gabriel Verón for 10 million euros. Player who played two Libertadores finals for the club that is one of the richest in the country today – justified the representative.