Marvel Replaced Poorly Acting Kids With CGI In Thor 4

You might not even like Thor: Love and Thunder for numerous reasons, but it is impossible to deny that the film does not have some scenes, at the very least, visually very beautiful, such as the final battle where Thor lends his powers to the Asgardian children kidnapped by Gorr.

But a peculiarity about this scene was revealed by Weta FX CG supervisor Jo Davison and compositing supervisor Tim Walker in an interview with Befores & Afters, claiming that child actors were replaced by CGI dolls.

Walker commented that sometimes they “got better performance from some digi-kids (child actors’ CGI stunt doubles)”:

“…sometimes there were kids in the background that we got a better performance from some digi-kids. So they were replaced by digi-kids. But the cool thing about the sequence is that each kid was holding an LED gun. So they were swinging those around and it gave this unique light interplay to all the characters on the board. Especially them for close-ups. So there were starter movement components to the weapons.”

They also revealed that the hardest scene to shoot was the kids scene, as many takes had dozens of kids holding guns that had to be added digitally:

“… There are some shots at the beginning of the fight, where all the kids are rushing into battle. And we touched the LED guns and they needed to be replaced. And for some of the scenes, we had about 50 kids in the frame at the same time. So the logistics of doing the matching and replacement work were quite substantial. The rupture and painting were also quite tricky, but… those two scenes probably stood out to me as the most difficult challenge.”

Taking into account that some of the children were humanoid but with a lot of makeup on their faces, it is very likely that they were replaced by digital dolls, so that they had better expressiveness and ease at the time of post-production and addition of digital elements.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth God of Thunder film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It features the return of Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, worthy of Mjolnir. The film also promises to confirm Valkyrie as an LGBT character, bringing a romantic interest to the new Queen of Asgard.

The film is directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi, who writes the screenplay alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone special). Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Christian Bale (Gorr), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill) and Taika himself (Korg) are confirmed in the cast. The film is now showing in Brazilian cinemas! Is it GOOD or BAD? Check out our review CLICKING HERE!