Matheus Felipe scores for Athletico against Palmeiras; Look

Athletico-PR and Palmeiras face today (25), at Arena da Baixada, for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship. And who came out in front were the owners of the house.

In the 30th minute of the first half, Matheus Felipe received from Bryan García in the center circle and sent a bomb from the middle of the area, which stopped at Weverton’s left corner. (see below)

Palmeiras’ comeback came from Endrick’s feet. The jewel of the base alviverde rocked the net twice in a row. The first goal was in the 14th minute of the second half. Shirt 16 pressed Pedro Henrique’s exit, on the left, invaded the area and handed it to Dudu. Shirt 7 kicked over the mark and, on the rebound, Endrick pushed it to the back of the net. The move raised doubts as to whether it had been Scarpa’s goal, but the referee gave it to the young player.

In the 24th minute of the final stage, Rony crossed and the shirt 16 headed towards the back of the goal. Endrick came on at halftime, replacing Mayke. At the time, Palmeiras lost the game by 1 to 0, with a goal from Matheus Felipe.

Palmeiras extended the lead with defender Gustavo Gómez. The Paraguayan took advantage of a corner kick and completed it for the nets.

See Matheus Felipe’s goal:

Watch Endrick’s goals

Watch Gustavo Gomez’s goal