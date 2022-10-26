Matthew Perry exited ‘Don’t Look Up’ after nearly dying from lying about drugs







Photo: Disclosure / Netflix / Modern Popcorn

Actor Matthew Perry (“Friends”) revealed why he abandoned the movie “Don’t Look Up” (2021), starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep. In his memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing”, the actor recounted that he almost died from drugs at the time of filming, and his heart stopped for five minutes.

Perry was cast to play a Republican journalist in “Don’t Look Up” and even filmed a scene with Jonah Hill. In his book, he describes the film as the “biggest I’ve ever made” and says he would also star opposite Meryl Streep.

During filming, however, he decided to go to a rehabilitation center in Switzerland. There, he lied to doctors, saying he had severe stomach pains, in order to be prescribed a drug, hydrocodone.

“Actually, I was fine,” he wrote. But the farce went wrong. To deal with the alleged pain, doctors decided to have surgery to “put some kind of weird medical device in my back”. The actor took hydrocodone the night before and was then given the anesthetic drug propofol during the surgery. And that combination stopped her heart.

“I got the injection at 11 am,” Perry wrote. “I woke up 11 hours later in a different hospital. Apparently the propofol stopped my heart. For five minutes. It wasn’t a heart attack, just nothing was beating. I’m told a beefy Swiss doctor said he didn’t want the guy to ‘ Friends’ died at his desk and performed CPR on me for a whole five minutes, beating and beating my chest. If I hadn’t been on ‘Friends’ would he have stopped in three minutes? Did ‘Friends’ save my life again?”

“He may have saved my life, but he also broke eight of my ribs,” Perry added. The actor explained that after the surgery, he was in so much pain that he was unable to return to the set of “Don’t Look Up.” He says the decision to leave the film was “saddening”. The scene Perry filmed ended up not making it into the movie.

“Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing” will be released on November 1st. Perry has been promoting the book for the past few weeks and, in his interviews, he talks openly about his addictions. He thanked actress Jennifer Aniston (Rachel from “Friends”) for helping him face addiction and revealed that he spent about $9 million to get sober.

