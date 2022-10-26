Matthew Perry reveals that Jennifer Aniston helped him face addiction

Photo: Disclosure / HBO Max / Modern Popcorn

Actor Matthew Perry (the eternal Chandler, from “Friends”) revealed that he had great help from fellow series Jennifer Aniston in his long struggle with addiction to alcohol and opioids. In an interview with ABC News’ Diane Sawyer to promote her upcoming autobiography, Perry said she was instrumental in her coping with addiction while filming “Friends.”

“Imagine how scary that moment was,” Perry said, remembering when Aniston confronted him and told him she knew he was drinking. “She was the one who reached out the most, you know. I’m very grateful to her for that.”

Perry’s book, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing”, goes into detail about the actor’s addiction and living behind the scenes of the famous series. In an earlier interview with People magazine, he said he had only a 2% chance of surviving an overdose, spending two weeks in a coma.

The first memoir by a former “Friends” member, the publication will be released on November 1 in the US.

