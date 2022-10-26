Matthew Perry had a cameo in the hit movie don’t look up, and it’s revealing why it was cut from the final iteration of the film. Adam McKay’s satirical film was one of the most controversial and talked-about films of 2021, as it showed extreme versions of both sides of the climate debate. In addition to the film’s theme, its star-studded cast of Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep and more made this a film that would always impact the masses.

Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the beloved sitcom Friends, was initially among the film’s large and eclectic cast. Perry is a comedic actor whose timing and acting skill would make him perfect for McKay’s end-of-the-world comedy. The cameo was so definitive that McKay and his team even filmed the first part of a scene between Perry and Jonah Hill. It was a role that Perry was over the moon for landing, stating it would have been his biggest role to date, though the cameo was mysteriously cut.

In a recent report by IndieWire, Perry revealed why the cameo he was so excited for ended up being cut Don’t look up. Perry struggled with a long battle with addiction and shared that it was a health scare that resulted in eight of his ribs broken which kept him from finishing the scene he had started. See what Perry shared below:

It wasn’t a heart attack – I didn’t flatline – but nothing was beating. I was told that a beefy Swiss guy really didn’t want the ‘Friends’ guy to die at his table and did CPR on me for a whole five minutes, beating and beating my chest. If I hadn’t been on ‘Friends,’ would he have stopped in three minutes? ‘Friends’ saved my life again?

Perry’s struggle for sobriety cost him millions

Perry’s struggles to stay sober during the 1990s have been well documented, but details about his struggles continue to emerge. Recently, Perry went into detail about his anxieties and addictions, revealing that he has had 15 different trips to rehab as well as 14 stomach surgeries. He also revealed that his journey to sobriety was partly due to this, as these trips to rehab facilities and hospitals were costing him quite a bit of money. He estimates that his path to sobriety alone cost him close to $9 million, and that’s not including the costs he incurred when he wasn’t seeking help. He had trouble with death in this period, where he was put on an ECMO machine, which essentially functioned as Perry’s heart and lungs.

It seems that in your struggles, Perry don’t look up Camafeu was among the smallest of things he could have missed. However, he survived whatever his journey threw at him, and he is grateful to be alive, and to the former player’s fans. Friends star, it’s great to see you recovered and willing to share your struggles and experiences in these times. Hopefully, Perry will be in good enough health that he can reach his goal of being in a big role similar to his cameo in don’t look up sometime in the near future.

Source: IndieWire