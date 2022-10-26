Mauro Cezar criticizes Flamengo’s decision for the day of the Libertadores final: ‘Surreal’

Unlike what happened in 2019, the Libertadores final will not have a fan fest at Maracanã. In an interview with ‘Barbacast’, Rodrigo Dunshee, Legal VP at Flamengo, stated that the cost for the operation is too great. Mauro Cezar Pereira criticized the decision.

– The game can be worth the Libertadores title. Fans would like to be in the final, but there’s no way, it’s too expensive. It charges R$20, R$40 a half. A lot of people who don’t go to the game, would, to be at Maracanã – said the journalist.

– It’s surreal, the argument is very childish. President Rodolfo Landim had to call the guys and say: ‘End of Libertadores and you can’t sell a sponsorship? So we are very bad’ – completed Mauro Cezar in the ‘Jovem Pan’ program.

Three years ago, Flamengo put up big screens at Maracanã, where several fans watched the turn against River Plate. Next Saturday, Rubro-Negro tries the third championship of Libertadores against Athletico Paranaense, from 17h, in Guayaquil.