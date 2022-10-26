MediaTek Dimensity 9200 passes 1.2 million points on AnTuTu

About a year ago, MediaTek broke records by bringing the Dimensity 9000 chip, which was able to surpass 1 million points in the AnTuTu test. Now, insider Digital Chat Station has released the exclusive image of what would be a first test with the Dimensity 9200 platform. With one total score of 1.26 million, the new chip promises a 26% improvement over the previous generation. Before, MediaTek even launched a processor that bridges these generations, the Dimensity 9000 Plus, which promises a 5% increase in CPU and 10% in GPU performance. In practice, this chip scores 1.13 million points, so even compared to this one, the new results are superior.

One detail is that even with an overall better score, the CPU score is on par with previous chips, and on the temperature chart it looks like the platform hasn’t been pressed to its full potential. According to Digital Chat Station, the Dimensity 9200 has a Cortex-X3 CPU core, so even higher scores are to be expected soon, as we don’t know the nature of this interim test, nor what device the test was performed on. .





On the GPU side, the score seems more balanced, passing 550k, while this sector is in the 430k range on devices like the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, the best in AnTuTu’s December ranking. The insider further says that MediaTek is using ARM’s latest Immortalis-G715, its most powerful GPU, but also the first to have hardware support for ray tracing. The component promises a 15% increase in graphics rendering performance over the G710 that was used on the old chip — and up to a 300% increase when ray tracing is involved.

















