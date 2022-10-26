Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly face problems before marriage

This is a time of maturing and “relationship talk” for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. According to an article in US Weekly magazine, the couple is going through ups and downs before the celebration of the wedding.

Sources close to the couple revealed to Us Weekly that Megan and Kelly are secretly planning their wedding and have been working on self-awareness issues to deal with the challenges of living together.

One of the main challenges for the duo is the more teenage side of Machine Gun Kelly. “He is making a big effort to be more mature. He is not always easy to deal with.”, said the exclusive source. The fact that the rapper likes to stay out late, while the actress is already well enough to go home, also accentuates the complications of life as a couple.

Kelly acknowledges that he needed to improve a lot for things to work out between the two. In his documentary “Life In Pink”, made available by the platform Hulu, the singer shared a critical moment in his life and the importance of Megan for his awakening. The owner of the hit “Bloody Valentine” was dealing with suicidal ideation and during an episode where he was alone and away from his partner he decided to call her.

“Megan went to Bulgaria to make a movie and I started to get really wild paranoia”said the rapper. “Like, I was paranoid that someone would come and kill me. I was like, ‘You’re not here for me’”, continued. The episode helped Kelly understand that she needed to stop drugs and be better for Megan.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly together in the rapper’s passage in Brazil. Photo: Playback/Instagram.

Together since June 2020, Fox and Kelly met on the set of the movie ‘Midnight on Switchgrass’ and have been engaged since January last year. Since announcing the partnership, the couple has provoked many discussions about surreal behaviors and statements such as drinking each other’s blood for ritualistic purposes and using rings of thorns as symbols of fidelity.

So far Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have not responded to statements about relationship information. The status and date of the wedding were also not disclosed.

Featured photo: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Playback/Instagram.