Memtest86+ is back for anyone who needs to test their PC RAM – Tecnoblog

Admin 1 hour ago Technology Leave a comment 2 Views

If you were part of the group that built PCs there in the 2000s, you may have fond memories of the Memtest86+. Useful for testing and discovering errors in RAM memories, the tool has not been updated for almost ten years. Now everything is fine. This week, the project gained a new version, which stands out for supporting DDR5 modules.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Apple prepares a new layout for the iCloud web page » iPhone Blog

Who usually uses the website iCloud.com through the browser will have news soon. The beta …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved