Messi could leave PSG and sign Premier League giants in 2023

Messi lives his best season with the PSG shirt since he arrived at the French club. Signed last season, at zero cost, after making history with the colors of Barcelona, ​​the Argentine is in his last year of contract, and the future could be the Premier League.

With PSG, Messi signed a contract until July 2023. Aware that the Argentine will be able to sign a pre-contract with any European football club in January, there is a strong interest from the French in a contract renewal, but the world of the Premier League, in addition to Barça, could derail the Paris club’s plans.

According to information from the ‘Fichajes.net’ portal, Manchester City are looking to sign Messi for next season. Unsurprisingly, Pep Guardiola is a big fan of the player and wants to work with the Argentine again, this time in Manchester, England, in the best league in the world.

Also according to the source, Manchester City have the Pep Guardiola factor to be able to convince the Argentine to join Manchester City in 2023. When he was living his last year of contract with Barça, City came to be close to Messi, but the Argentine decided to remain in the Catalan club.

In addition to City, Messi is also of interest to Chelsea, who want to make a big name for London fans as a force to show fans that the club is ready to fight among the greats of European football.

Messi

In another Champions League night, Messi hit the net twice and reached the mark of 129 goals in the competition.